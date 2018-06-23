English Young Squad Doesn't Feel Pressure at 2018 FIFA World Cup - Head Coach

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - England head coach Gareth Southgate said on Saturday that having a team of young players increased the optimism for the future.

The Three Lions will face Panama in their second World Cup Group G match in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday after beating Tunisia 2-1 on June 18.

"Always, when you represent England, there's high expectation. The success of our junior team has been fantastic for our country and for our young players especially. We, of course, have a young squad here as well. That doesn't increase the pressure, it increases the optimism for the future," Southgate told journalists.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across the country.

