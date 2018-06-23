Senegal Can Repeat 2002 World Cup Success at 2018 Tournament - Head Coach

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse said Saturday that his team could repeat their 2002 FIFA World Cup success at this year’s tournament in Russia.

Senegal defeated Poland 2-1 in their first World Cup encounter. During their first appearance at the tournament in 2002, Senegal, with Cisse who was then a player for the team, reached the quarter-finals, eventually losing 1-0 to Turkey.

"We had a great generation of players then [in 2002], we have a good generation now. I think we have everything we need to put in such a good performance as then. The team is very motivated, we'll try to do our best to continue playing good football. We won the first match, and the victory in the second match can become the key one," Cisse told journalists.

READ MORE: Senegal Coach Named 'Panther' and 'Sex Symbol of FIFA 2018' by Twitter Users

Senegal will next take on Japan in Yekaterinburg on Sunday.

"We know that Japan is a good team, they're good at passing, they can put pressure [on the opponent], they're very disciplined," Cisse added.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.

READ MORE: 'Shocking & Vile': UK BBC Host Shamed for 'Racist' Senegal Footballers Tweet