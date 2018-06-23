There's Always Place for Drama: Thiago Silva Upset With Neymar's Insult

While the Brazilians were desperately trying to break the deadlock against Costa Rica in a dramatic clash on Friday, star forward Neymar reportedly shouted at his teammate for wasting precious time.

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva is reportedly unhappy with the behavior of his teammate Neymar, who shouted at him during Friday's 2-0 late win over Costa Rica.

According to the sports media outlet globo.com, the star striker insulted Silva for returning the ball to Costa Rica late in the game. With the score locked at 0-0 at that moment, the Brazilian striker suspected the underdogs of time-wasting.

"I was very sad about that insult," Thiago Silva said as quoted by globo.com. He claimed, however, that his teammate was right, in theory, "because they stalled a lot".

Brazil scored both goals in injury time; the first was scored by Philippe Coutinho, who received the Man of the Match prize. Neymar netted the second goal right at the end of the game to ease Brazil's way towards the knockout stage.

Brazil and Switzerland lead in Group E with four points each. The Brazilian team will face Serbia in their final game at the group stage next Wednesday.