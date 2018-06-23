Russian Space Agency Turns Ronaldo Into Star Lord as His "Space Shot" Goes Viral

A Russian netizen has turned Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal attempt, which he failed during the 2018 FIFA World Cup game against Morocco, into a pass to the International Space Station. In the video, an ISS crew epically strikes back.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has re-posted a fan tribute to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which Russia hosts this summer, featuring one of the tournament’s brightest stars, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. A user with the nick name @zekiel79 has edited the video of the forward’s strike in the match against Morocco.

It missed the goal, but went straight into orbit in the version of the even portrayed by the creator of the clip; the official Telstar ball was caught by Russian astronaut Oleg Artemiev. In the edited clip, the spaceman sends the ball back to Earth, which eventually flies at Ronaldo on the game field.

Fan fiction of the match between Portugal and Morocco aside, Ronaldo’s team eventually won. The clip maker also used footage from the International Space Station, filmed ahead of the grand tournament in Russia. The ISS crew, Artemyev and another Russian pilot, Anton Shkaplerov, played gravity-free football with a ball which was later used in the official opening ceremony.

READ MORE: Official FIFA 2018 World Cup Ball to Return to Earth From Space With ISS Crew

Commemorating Russia's advances in space and the country’s role in cosmic exploration, the space theme has also been chosen for the looks of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, including the emblem of the event, which is decorated with stars and a rocket image.

Russia is hosting its first FIFA World Cup, which kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15 in 11 cities across the country.