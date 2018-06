A plane of the UTair airlines with 70 Peruvian World Cup fans on board was traveling from Russian city of Yekaterinburg to Tyumen. This was a part of their route to Moscow.

The Peruvian broadcaster RPP has published a video of an incident involving a passenger plane carrying the country's fans in Russia.

According to the passengers, 20 minutes before landing, they heard a loud clap, after which the cabin began to fill with smoke. Some Peruvians suggested that this was due to a fire in the engine, where smoke was seen during the incident.