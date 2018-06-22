Register
21:23 GMT +322 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Germany Training Camp, Moscow, Russia - June 15, 2018 Germany coach Joachim Low during training

Germany Head Coach Low Calls Sweden 'Dangerous' Due to Team Unity

© REUTERS / Axel Schmidt
SOCHI (Sputnik) - Germany head coach Joachim Low said Friday that Germany's next World Cup opponents Sweden were a "dangerous" team due to the unity they have within their squad.

"Sweden is dangerous as a team. They are dangerous because of their unity, all the players work for the team's benefit. Collective effort is Sweden's strength… They often come back after falling behind. Moreover, almost all the players in the Swedish team play abroad, they're hugely experienced," Low told journalists.

He confirmed that he still believed in his team despite their defeat in the first game.

"I trust the players completely, this won't change after just one game. We always work with many players, with all the 23, not just 11. We're still high in the ranking," Low added.

The players tried to show how important it is for them to meet their head coach's expectations. Germany forward Mario Gomez said in his turn that his team would play better in their second World Cup match against Sweden than they did in their first unfortunate match against Mexico.

"We're a very strong team and we will play better against Sweden than we did against Mexico. We need to have more possession and make better use of the scoring chances… The first game [against Mexico] dampened our spirits. By the way, our group is great, although many don't think so," Gomez told journalists.

Not all players, however, can prove themselves. Defender Mats Hummels will miss his side's second FIFA World Cup game against Sweden due to a neck injury.

"Hummels won't be able to play. He couldn't train well. We still have time, but I don't think that such a muscle injury will be cured in one night," Low told journalists.

Sweden defeated South Korea 1-0 in their first match of the tournament, while Germany suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Mexico. Sweden and the defending champions will meet in Sochi on Sunday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Joachim Low, Sweden, Germany
