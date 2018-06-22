Nigeria's Musa Scores Second Goal in Match Against Iceland: 2-0

Previously, Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in their opening Group D game, while Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their first match. Iceland to play against Nigeria in Volgograd on Friday, at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) with the temperatures exceeding 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) in the city.

Iceland starts Bodvarsson & Gislason instead of Hallfredsson & Gudmundsson, switching to 4-4-2.

Previously, Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said Thursday that Nigeria would be more suited to playing in the hot weather conditions in the southern Russian Volgograd than his team.

Listening to Iceland vs Nigeria. I don’t think there’s anything cooler than hearing the Viking clap take over a stadium. pic.twitter.com/zl1YzCI6Jl — Gabriel Jacobs (@G_Jacobs24) 22 июня 2018 г.

After 45 minutes, neither team has managed to break the match open, the score is 0-0 as both teams head for the half-time.

After the break the game escalates swiftly and at 49 Minute Nigerian player Ahmed Musa opens the score. Nigeria leads 1-0.

What a goal! Nigeria breaks free after an Iceland long throw. Moses receives a mini through ball then squares it to Musa. His first touch sets up an heavenly volley. The rest is Iceland's nightmare! pic.twitter.com/bxdqiAGI8T — BISMARK MENSAH (@bismarkmgh14) 22 июня 2018 г.

At 75 minute Ahmed Musa evades Icelander goalkeeper and bags a brace, making the score 2-0 for Nigeria.