Heartbroken Messi Fan Goes Missing After Argentina's Loss to Croatia

New Delhi (Sputnik): A 30-year old man from the southern Indian state of Kerala went missing from his home early Friday morning, leaving a suicide note after Argentina lost the group match against Croatia in the World Cup. Police said that the suicide note indicated that Dinu Alex went into shock over Argentina losing the game.
"He was a big fan of Lionel Messi and he was watching the football match last night with his friends. Afterwards, when his friends tried to call him, his phone was switched off. At 5:30 am, when his mother looked for him, he was missing and they found his note," Anil Kumar, a local police official told the media.
Indian Messi fan commits suicide? Goes missing after Argentina's stunning loss #LionelMessi #Argentinahttps://t.co/esZRH7mdQ4@TeamMessi— News24 (@news24tvchannel) June 22, 2018
@WeAreMessi pic.twitter.com/5mEGUQNfUH
"The Messi Life of Kerala football fans: A young Keralite goes missing in despair after Argentina's drubbing yesterday," Shashi Tharoor, Indian parliamentarian from Kerala tweeted.
The Messi Life of Kerala football fans: A young Keralite goes missing in despair after Argentina's drubbing yesterday https://t.co/8Th0meEK65— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 22, 2018
