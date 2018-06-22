Heartbroken Messi Fan Goes Missing After Argentina's Loss to Croatia

Dinu Alex from India’s southern state of Kerala watched the FIFA World Cup on television till the wee hours of Friday morning before leaving his home and disappearing. Police suspect he might have jumped into a nearby river, unable to bear the despair of his favorite team’s loss.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A 30-year old man from the southern Indian state of Kerala went missing from his home early Friday morning, leaving a suicide note after Argentina lost the group match against Croatia in the World Cup. Police said that the suicide note indicated that Dinu Alex went into shock over Argentina losing the game.

"He was a big fan of Lionel Messi and he was watching the football match last night with his friends. Afterwards, when his friends tried to call him, his phone was switched off. At 5:30 am, when his mother looked for him, he was missing and they found his note," Anil Kumar, a local police official told the media.

His relatives claimed that the boy was wearing the jersey of Argentina when he was last seen at home. Suspecting he could have jumped into a nearby river out of despair, fire and rescue units have launched a search operation at the Meenachii River.

"The Messi Life of Kerala football fans: A young Keralite goes missing in despair after Argentina's drubbing yesterday," Shashi Tharoor, Indian parliamentarian from Kerala tweeted.