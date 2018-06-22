Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Sweden vs South Korea - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 18, 2018 Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates victory after the match

Three Sweden Players to Miss Germany Game Due to Stomach Ache

© REUTERS / Matthew Childs
World Cup 2018 Russia News
SOCHI (Sputnik) - Three Sweden players, who are not feeling well due to stomach ache, will not play in the team's second World Cup match against Germany, Sweden head coach Janne Andersson said on Friday.

"Three players are having problems with their stomachs. That is why we didn't bring them to Sochi, because we need to find out what is wrong with them. They are Pontus Jansson, Filip Helander, and Marcus Rohden. Such things happen. People get sick sometimes, they get injured," the head coach told journalists.

Andersson added that forward Isaac Thelin would also miss the upcoming match because of a leg injury.

However, the players were in good spirits about the upcoming match. Sweden defender and captain Andreas Granqvist said Friday that his team will do their best in order to beat Germany in their second World Cup match on Saturday.

"We've played together for a two-year period now. We've beaten teams that were well above us… Tomorrow we are playing against a German team which, on paper, is a better team but we're going to do absolutely everything we can tomorrow to get good results," Granqvist told journalists.

Defending champions Germany, who top the FIFA World ranking, were beaten 1-0 by Mexico in their opening World Cup match, while Sweden, who are ranked 24th in the world, beat South Korea by the same scoreline in their first game. Swede and German players are slated to square off with each other in Sochi on Saturday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Sweden, Russia
