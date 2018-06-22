Fans Speculate as Brazil Footballer Fred's WAG Seen With 'Love Bite'

Brazilian football star Fred is in Russia for the World Cup and it seems that he is missing his girlfriend as he posted an old photo of them together. Instagram fans were quick to point out a cut on the girl’s lips.

Fred who recently completed a $62 million transfer to Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk posted a photo from Sochi in Russia with his girlfriend Monique Salum.

He shared the photo with his 400,000 fans on Instragram and it was instantly a hit primarily because the fans started talking about his girlfriend’s lip. It looked like Fred had sunk his teeth lovingly into the “love of his life.”

A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on Jun 11, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

One fan said, “Did Fred mistakenly bite her when kissing her?”

Another wrote: “Love bite haha.”

Manchester United fans voiced their excitement at the prospect of Fred playing for Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford next season.

Many fans were delighted with his girlfriend, too saying that he must definitely bring her along.

The footballer seems quite smitten with Monique as he regularly posts photos of them together.