Register
17:58 GMT +322 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - Brazil Training Camp - Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, London, Britain - May 30, 2018 Brazil's Fred during training

Fans Speculate as Brazil Footballer Fred's WAG Seen With 'Love Bite'

© REUTERS / Peter Cziborra / Action Images
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 11

Brazilian football star Fred is in Russia for the World Cup and it seems that he is missing his girlfriend as he posted an old photo of them together. Instagram fans were quick to point out a cut on the girl’s lips.

Fred who recently completed a $62 million transfer to Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk posted a photo from Sochi in Russia with his girlfriend Monique Salum.

He shared the photo with his 400,000 fans on Instragram and it was instantly a hit primarily because the fans started talking about his girlfriend’s lip. It looked like Fred had sunk his teeth lovingly into the “love of his life.”

A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on Jun 11, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

One fan said, “Did Fred mistakenly bite her when kissing her?”

Another wrote: “Love bite haha.”

Manchester United fans voiced their excitement at the prospect of Fred playing for Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford next season.

A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on Jun 22, 2018 at 1:54am PDT

A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Many fans were delighted with his girlfriend, too saying that he must definitely bring her along.

A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on Apr 30, 2018 at 8:37am PDT

A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on Mar 31, 2018 at 4:41am PDT

The footballer seems quite smitten with Monique as he regularly posts photos of them together.

Related:

Ronaldo's WAG's Ring Suggests Real Madrid Star is About to Tie the Knot
Ultimate WAG: Footballer Nicolai Jorgensen's Wife in Russia to Support Denmark
Fans Rejoice as Spain Goalkeeper's WAG Cheers Team With 'Victory Dance' (VIDEO)
As German Player Signs for Arsenal, Fans Hit His WAG's Instagram With Congrats
Triumphant Beauty: Swiss Soccer Star's WAG Shows Off at World Cup (VIDEO)
Tags:
WAG, fans, social media, football, Manchester United, Brazil
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse