Register
16:15 GMT +322 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Germany vs Mexico - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 17, 2018 Germany's Timo Werner reacts after a missed chance to score

Never Mind Man-Marking, Mexico's World Cup Defender is on Blacklist in US

© REUTERS / Carl Recine
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 10

A Mexican footballer who became the first Latin American player to play in five successive World Cups when he came on as a substitute in their shock victory over Germany is on a US watch list. Rafael Márquez denies claims he laundered money for a Mexican drugs cartel.

Mexico play South Korea in Rostov-on-Don in their second match on Saturday, May 23, knowing victory will put them through to the knock-out stages.

But center back Márquez, 39, is something of a pariah within the squad, by all accounts.

He is on a United States Treasury Department blacklist of people it says have helped launder money for a drug cartel.

His inclusion on the list, drawn up under the Kingpin Act, prohibits US individuals, businesses and banks from having anything to do with him which has proved something of a problem when it comes to team sponsorship.

US Sponsors Steer Clear of Márquez

Márquez, who denies any wrongdoing, is not allowed to pose for any photographs with the FIFA World Cup's US sponsors like Coca-Cola or Budweiser and he does not even drink from the same branded water bottles as his team-mates.

He is the most experienced player in the squad and he was brought on for the final 15 minutes against Germany because manager Juan Carlos Osorio knew he had the nous to grind out the 1-0 result.

His appearance meant he became only the second outfield player to have turned out in five successive World Cups.

The other one was Germany's Lothar Matthäus.

Two goalkeepers have also achieved the feat — Italy's Gianluigi Buffon, and another Mexican, Antonio Carbajal, whose last tournament was all the way back in 1966.

Buffon would have played in a record sixth World Cup but for Italy failing to qualify for Russia.

Alleged Links With Guadalajara 'Drugs Kingpin'

So what are the allegations made against Márquez, who played for Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls before joining Atlas in Guadalajara in 2016?

He is said to have links with a drug trafficking organization headed by Raul Flores Hernandez.

In August last year the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Márquez along with 21 other people and 42 entities in Mexico, including a football team, Club Deportivo Morumbi, and the Grand Casino in Guadalajara.

It was the largest designation ever in the office's history.

"I categorically deny any type of relation with this organization and with what has been stated in several news reports. I reiterate that I have never participated in any of these organizations that have been mentioned in these reports, and want to reiterate my duty to assist the various authorities and corresponding governments in a punctual manner," said Márquez in a statement issued at the time.

He said he would "immediately work on clearing up the facts alongside my team of attorneys" but 10 months later he has not been removed from the blacklist.

Cartel Has Links With El Chapo

The man who allegedly heads the drugs cartel, Flores Hernandez, is said to be based in  of Guadalajara but has alliances with the notorious Sinaloa cartel — headed by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman — and with the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

Flores Hernandez was arrested in July last year and the US is seeking to extradite him.

Using the Kingpin Act, the US Treasury Department regularly slaps sanctions on individuals and organizations they accuse of crimes.

Hundreds Targeted By Kingpin Act

In April this year they lifted sanctions against a Colombian football team, Envigado FC, after they broke ties with a drugs syndicate, known as La Oficina de Envigado.

Colombian international James Rodriguez began his career at Envigado at the age of just 14, scoring nine goals in 30 goals before moving to Argentina and eventually to Real Madrid.

Since 2000 more than 2,000 individuals and entities have been named  under the Kingpin Act for their alleged role in international narcotics trafficking. 

Individuals convicted under the Kingpin Act could face up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $5 million. 

Related:

Peruvian Fan Suspected of Stealing Tickets for Mexico-Germany World Cup Match
Germans Rush to Twitter to Blame Merkel for World Cup's First Defeat From Mexico
World Cup Fans Leave Luzhniki Stadium After Germany's Bitter Defeat From Mexico
Mexico Beats FIFA 2014 Champion Germany 1-0 at FIFA World Cup in Russia
Tags:
defender, money laundering, drugs, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, US Treasury Department, Germany, United States, Russia, Mexico, South Korea
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse