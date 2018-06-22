Register
16:16 GMT +322 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Fans at Luzhniki stadium before a match of the FIFA World Cup between Portuguese and Morocco national teams

Brazil Opens Criminal Probe Against Fans for Insulting Woman at FIFA World Cup

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
World Cup 2018 Russia News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Brazil Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal investigation against Brazilian fans who recorded and spread an indecent video while staying in Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in the Federal District opened a criminal probe to investigate a crime of insult, allegedly committed by Brazilians during their stay in Russia, against a foreign woman, according to a video widely publicized in the press and social network," the prosecutor's office said in a statement published on their official website.

The video shows several men wearing Brazil's national team shirts and chanting sexually offensive words in the presence of a woman who, being a foreigner, could not understand what they said.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - France vs Australia - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 16, 2018 France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from a penalty
© REUTERS / John Sibley
More Penalties Awarded at Russia's World Cup Than in Whole Brazil Group Stage
READ MORE: World Cup Fans Risk Jobs Duping Women in Russia Into Chanting 'Sexist' Abuses

Earlier in the week, Latam Brasil airlines fired an employee who recorded himself in a video with three foreign women, while staying in Russia during the World Cup, urging them to repeat phrases with sexual content in Portuguese.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup started on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

