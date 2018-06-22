Argentine Players Allegedly Vote to Fire Head Coach After Crushing Defeat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentina players unanimously voted for Jorge Sampaoli to be sacked as the team's head coach after their 3-0 loss to Croatia at the FIFA World Cup, the website mundoalbiceleste.com reported.

According to the local media, Argentina legend Jorge Burruchaga was asked to step in as Sampaoli's replacement for their next match against Nigeria, which could be their last game at the World Cup.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) would have to pay around 20 million euros (over $23 million) to Jorge Sampaoli if they were to sack him as the national team's head coach, the Spanish media reported.

"Sacking Sampaoli would be likely to cost the AFA — which is already paying off former Argentina bosses Gerardo Martino and Edgardo Bauza — just under 20 million euros," the Spanish daily AS reported.

Fans outraged after the defeat of the team.

​Argentina, who finished as runners-up at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and reached the quarter-finals at the two previous tournaments, are on the verge of missing out on the knockout stage in Russia after suffering a 3-0 loss to Croatia on Thursday.

The South American side, who have only one point after their two group-stage games, are now in danger of missing out on a place in the round of 16.

Burruchaga was capped 57 times for Argentina and scored 13 goals, including the winner in his side's 3-2 victory over West Germany in the 1986 FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina will face Nigeria in their third Group D game at the St. Petersburg Stadium on June 26.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.