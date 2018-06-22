Register
14:33 GMT +322 June 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Lionel Messi, right, talks to coach Jorge Sampaoli during a training session of Argentina at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Bronnitsy, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Argentine Players Allegedly Vote to Fire Head Coach After Crushing Defeat

© AP Photo / Ricardo Mazalan
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
101

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentina players unanimously voted for Jorge Sampaoli to be sacked as the team's head coach after their 3-0 loss to Croatia at the FIFA World Cup, the website mundoalbiceleste.com reported.

According to the local media, Argentina legend Jorge Burruchaga was asked to step in as Sampaoli's replacement for their next match against Nigeria, which could be their last game at the World Cup.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) would have to pay around 20 million euros (over $23 million) to Jorge Sampaoli if they were to sack him as the national team's head coach, the Spanish media reported.

"Sacking Sampaoli would be likely to cost the AFA — which is already paying off former Argentina bosses Gerardo Martino and Edgardo Bauza — just under 20 million euros," the Spanish daily AS reported.

Fans outraged after the defeat of the team. 

​Argentina, who finished as runners-up at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and reached the quarter-finals at the two previous tournaments, are on the verge of missing out on the knockout stage in Russia after suffering a 3-0 loss to Croatia on Thursday.

The South American side, who have only one point after their two group-stage games, are now in danger of missing out on a place in the round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia
© Sputnik /
Argentina 'Devastated' After 3-0 Loss to Croatia: Messi's 'Uniqueness Fades'
Burruchaga was capped 57 times for Argentina and scored 13 goals, including the winner in his side's 3-2 victory over West Germany in the 1986 FIFA World Cup final.

READ MORE: Croatia Overwhelms Argentina 3-0 in a Key Group Game at FIFA World Cup

Argentina will face Nigeria in their third Group D game at the St. Petersburg Stadium on June 26.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

Argentina 'Devastated' After 3-0 Loss to Croatia: Messi's 'Uniqueness Fades'
Messi's Wife Mocked After Argentina's Bitter Defeat By Croatia at World Cup
Twitter Shocked as Messi Can’t Save Argentina From Crushing Defeat by Croatia
WATCH Fans Arrive at Stadium Ahead of Argentina-Croatia Match
Tags:
head coach, replacement, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, Argentina
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse