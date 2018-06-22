'We Love Russia': Fans Thrilled About 2018 FIFA World Cup (VIDEO)

UK lawmakers have warned England national football team fans that they may end up in Russian prisons as "emotions get very high and things happen," according to the Daily Star.

However, most supporters are simply enjoying themselves in Russia despite all the intimidating talk, sharing their impressions with local residents and mass media.

Over two million fans from all over the world have traveled to Russia for the World Cup. They all express a positive attitude about match organization and Russian cities being turned into carnivals with singing, dancing and festivities.

Foreign fans have also mentioned how content they are with the transport to the stadiums and between cities that is free for fans and that there are lots of volunteers helping them to navigate around the cities.