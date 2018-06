Last Saturday, addressing the upcoming game, Peru striker Jose Paolo Guerrero said that his team could beat France. Last time the teams played against one another in 1982, and on that occasion Peru was victorious.

This is the second game in Group C for both teams. Earlier, France managed to win over Australia 2-1, while Peru lost to Denmark 0-1.

However, after Denmark and Australia drew a tie 1-1 earlier in the day in Samara, it is unclear which teams will enter the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.