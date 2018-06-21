Register
18:28 GMT +321 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Germany vs Mexico - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 17, 2018 Germany team group before the match

Defender Hummels: Germany Need Top Performance to Qualify From Group

© REUTERS / Carl Recine
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Germany defender Mats Hummels said that the only way for his team to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is to play the best way possible in their remaining two group-stage matches.

Current world champions Germany lost 1-0 to Mexico in the teams' first World Cup match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday.

"We mustn't allow another match like this, no matter how long the tournament, no matter when, or else we'll go home. With that in mind, we've understood once and for all that only absolutely top performances will do," Hummels told journalists.

READ MORE: Germans Rush to Twitter to Blame Merkel for World Cup's First Defeat From Mexico

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Germany vs Mexico - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 17, 2018 Germany's Timo Werner reacts after a missed chance to score
© REUTERS / Carl Recine
Mexico Beats FIFA 2014 Champion Germany 1-0 in Teams' First Match at FIFA World Cup in Russia
Germany defender Mats Hummels said that the experience of the German players may help the team in their FIFA World Cup match against Sweden but did not guarantee them a victory.

The defending champions got off their World Cup campaign to a frustrating start as they lost 1-0 to Mexico and will next face Sweden in their second Group F game in Sochi on Saturday.

"We won't be satisfied with a draw, so we need to create chances and score. But we need to be patient and play the way we did in the qualifiers when we dominated the matches. Perhaps our experience will help us in this game, but it is not a guarantee of success. We know that we will have to work hard," Hummels told journalists.

READ MORE: German Team Shares First Impressions of Russia Ahead of World Cup Game (PHOTOS)

As Germany's forward Timo Werner stated, his team was ready to "fight for their lives" in their attempt to beat Sweden and keep alive their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"These players — they have already won so much in their careers — they do not want to retire here in the group stage. That would also be a personal defeat for them. Young players like me need to be guided by the leaders. Everyone knows what it's all about and they're ready — to put it bluntly — to fight for their lives on Saturday," 22-year-old Werner told journalists.

Meanwhile, Germany's midfielder Sami Khedira said during Thursday's press conference that his team will beat Sweden in their second World Cup match after a Swedish reporter offered him and his teammates plane tickets back to Germany saying they would need them in case of losing to the Scandinavian side.

The defending champions got off their World Cup campaign to a frustrating start as they lost 1-0 to Mexico and will next face Sweden in their second Group F game in Sochi on Saturday.

"We don’t need it [a plane ticket]. We don’t want to go back home. We are thinking to win this game. After this bad start, we know that it’s super difficult, but we know that we are a strong team. We analyzed the game, we saw Sweden play and we are sure that we are winning this game. I think we’ll need them [plane tickets] on July 16," Khedira told journalists.

A supporter of Peru poses as she waits for the start of the 2015 Copa America football championship quarter-final match between Peru and Bolivia, in Temuco, Chile, on June 25, 2015
© AFP 2018 / YURI CORTEZ
Meet Peru Team's Super Fan Who Takes Off Her Bra When They Score (PHOTOS)
Germany is widely regarded as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, which will continue until July 15. The country will play Sweden in their second Group F game in Sochi on Saturday, before taking on South Korea in Kazan four days later.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

VAR Penalty Helps Australia Hold Denmark to 1-1 Draw at FIFA World Cup
Ice Hockey Star Ovechkin 'Worrying' About Russia at 2018 FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2018 Breaks 1954 Record of Goalless Draws
Putin Wishes Russian National Team Wins in Next FIFA World Cup Matches
Tags:
team, match, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Germany, Russia, Mexico
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse