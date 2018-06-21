Defender Hummels: Germany Need Top Performance to Qualify From Group

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Germany defender Mats Hummels said that the only way for his team to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is to play the best way possible in their remaining two group-stage matches.

Current world champions Germany lost 1-0 to Mexico in the teams' first World Cup match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday.

"We mustn't allow another match like this, no matter how long the tournament, no matter when, or else we'll go home. With that in mind, we've understood once and for all that only absolutely top performances will do," Hummels told journalists.

READ MORE: Germans Rush to Twitter to Blame Merkel for World Cup's First Defeat From Mexico

© REUTERS / Carl Recine Mexico Beats FIFA 2014 Champion Germany 1-0 in Teams' First Match at FIFA World Cup in Russia

Germany defender Mats Hummels said that the experience of the German players may help the team in their FIFA World Cup match against Sweden but did not guarantee them a victory.

The defending champions got off their World Cup campaign to a frustrating start as they lost 1-0 to Mexico and will next face Sweden in their second Group F game in Sochi on Saturday.

"We won't be satisfied with a draw, so we need to create chances and score. But we need to be patient and play the way we did in the qualifiers when we dominated the matches. Perhaps our experience will help us in this game, but it is not a guarantee of success. We know that we will have to work hard," Hummels told journalists.

READ MORE: German Team Shares First Impressions of Russia Ahead of World Cup Game (PHOTOS)

As Germany's forward Timo Werner stated, his team was ready to "fight for their lives" in their attempt to beat Sweden and keep alive their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"These players — they have already won so much in their careers — they do not want to retire here in the group stage. That would also be a personal defeat for them. Young players like me need to be guided by the leaders. Everyone knows what it's all about and they're ready — to put it bluntly — to fight for their lives on Saturday," 22-year-old Werner told journalists.

Meanwhile, Germany's midfielder Sami Khedira said during Thursday's press conference that his team will beat Sweden in their second World Cup match after a Swedish reporter offered him and his teammates plane tickets back to Germany saying they would need them in case of losing to the Scandinavian side.

The defending champions got off their World Cup campaign to a frustrating start as they lost 1-0 to Mexico and will next face Sweden in their second Group F game in Sochi on Saturday.

"We don’t need it [a plane ticket]. We don’t want to go back home. We are thinking to win this game. After this bad start, we know that it’s super difficult, but we know that we are a strong team. We analyzed the game, we saw Sweden play and we are sure that we are winning this game. I think we’ll need them [plane tickets] on July 16," Khedira told journalists.

© AFP 2018 / YURI CORTEZ Meet Peru Team's Super Fan Who Takes Off Her Bra When They Score (PHOTOS)

Germany is widely regarded as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, which will continue until July 15. The country will play Sweden in their second Group F game in Sochi on Saturday, before taking on South Korea in Kazan four days later.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.