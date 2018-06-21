Meet Peru Team's Super Fan Who Takes Off Her Bra When They Score (PHOTOS)

Dubbed the “girlfriend” of the Peru team, Cauti, who’s known for her sexy curves, strips off whenever the Peru national team scores. Her famous style of cheerleading came to light three years ago at the Copa America in Chile, when TV cameras caught the moment – and apparently, it’s become a tradition since then.
Her name is Nissu Cauti. She has been labelled the ‘girlfriend’ of the Peru national team because she takes her top off whenever they score. #Peru #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZzfqBEodIu— World Cup Inside 🏆🏆🏆 (@WCInside) 17 июня 2018 г.
The model has reportedly arrived in Russia for the World Cup, and many hope that she’ll bare it all when Peru takes on France on June 21.
Just read the news about "Nissu Cauti"! Now I'm backing Peru as my second favourite nation!:D— Hoff (@epathak33) 18 июня 2018 г.
