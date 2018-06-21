Meet Peru Team's Super Fan Who Takes Off Her Bra When They Score (PHOTOS)

Peruvian model Nissu Cauti has been one of the most devoted football enthusiasts for years, as she has chosen an extraordinary – but encouraging – way to support the squad and help them improve their performance.

Dubbed the “girlfriend” of the Peru team, Cauti, who’s known for her sexy curves, strips off whenever the Peru national team scores. Her famous style of cheerleading came to light three years ago at the Copa America in Chile, when TV cameras caught the moment – and apparently, it’s become a tradition since then.

READ MORE: Twitter Ridicules Portugal's Pepe Over His Bizarre Dive in Game Against Morocco

Her name is Nissu Cauti. She has been labelled the ‘girlfriend’ of the Peru national team because she takes her top off whenever they score. #Peru #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZzfqBEodIu — World Cup Inside 🏆🏆🏆 (@WCInside) 17 июня 2018 г.

The model has reportedly arrived in Russia for the World Cup, and many hope that she’ll bare it all when Peru takes on France on June 21.