Fans in Yekaterinburg, Paris Prepare to Cheer During France-Peru World Cup Match

The French national team is set to face off against the Peruvian squad at Yekaterinburg Arena at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time [03:00 p.m. GMT] in a World Cup Group C match.

The teams last played against one another in 1982, on that occasion Peru was victorious.

France's national team is the Group C leader after the first round defeating Australia 1-0 in their first match at the World Cup, where Griezmann scored the only goal of the game and received the Man of the Match award.

France has very good odds in the field to win the entire World Cup and won't be content with anything less than winning this match.

Peru, meanwhile, lost their opening World Cup match 1-0 to Denmark and cannot afford another loss.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Viber Telegram Download video Copy link Get code © Sputnik . Fans Arrive at Yekaterinburg Stadium Ahead of France-Peru World Cup Match

Meanwhile, in Paris football fans gather to watch France-Peru match on screen.