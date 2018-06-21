Messi to Receive Copy of World Cup Trophy as Birthday Gift - Official

An unusual copy of the World Cup, as well as a birthday cake, has been made for the captain of the Argentinian national team by the people of Bronnitsy, where the players are residing. It might cheer up Argentina, which is now fighting to enter the knockout stage.

"The Argentinian national team is world-renowned, so, naturally, we could not forget about such an important event as the birthday of its captain," said Sports Minister of the Moscow Region Roman Teryushkov.

According to the official, Lionel Messi, who celebrates his thirty-first birthday on June 24, will receive a strange, but valuable, gift from the Moscow region — a copy of the FIFA World Cup made from traditional Russian Gzhel ceramics.

Meanwhile, Argentina is struggling in group D after its 1:1 match against Iceland, in which Messi failed to score on a penalty. The team will play against the leader of the group, Croatia, on Thursday and against Nigeria on June, 26.