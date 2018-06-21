'Shocking & Vile': UK BBC Host Shamed for 'Racist' Senegal Footballers Tweet

"No African will see this as funny," Lord Sugar's BBC colleagues blasted the Apprentice media personality for a "offensive" statement.

British businessman and media personality Lord Sugar has compared Senegal national football team players to beach hawkers in Spain. He then apologized for his tweet, which was removed from his account.

The offensive to many post by Sugar, who has appeared in the BBC TV series The Apprentice since 2005, coincided with the release of BBC's report into the Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic (BAME) culture at the corporation.

As the mainstream broadcaster marked the importance of corporate ethnic diversity, Sugar's tweet came under fire from his colleagues and many social media users, accusing the businessman of racism towards Senegalese players.

You found it funny — the black people roaming beaches in the med looking for a penny to buy clothes and food etc, did not find it funny. Humour at the expense of others desperation isn’t humour, it’s crass and unsympathetic — Vman (@Vman__) June 20, 2018​

Oh pipe down. It wasn’t aimed at your community so of course you don’t give a shit. — Richie Brave 🇬🇾🇲🇲🇮🇳 (@RichieBrave) June 20, 2018​

Explains why he was the way he was with @joannajarjue in the apprentice. Always knew he held racial undertones, this has just confirmed it for me. — CharlotteBrianna (@CYxng) June 20, 2018​

Was it your PR who wrote this tweet or you? Genuine question. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) June 20, 2018​

A shocking, vile tweet that you take a screen grab of because you know it will soon be deleted. pic.twitter.com/28E6SxEva7 — Babita Sharma (@BabitaBBC) June 20, 2018​

Dear ⁦@Lord_Sugar⁩, I’m afraid no Senegalese or African will see this as funny. What you wrote was hurtful and plays to a racist stereotype. If you really don’t see what’s wrong with what you’ve written, you have a lot to learn still. You should know better! pic.twitter.com/T4W44Cx83s — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) June 20, 2018​

This year's tournament is Senegal's second World Cup, where they face Poland, Colombia and Japan in Group H games.