Midfielder Alli to Miss England's Training Session Ahead of Match With Panama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli will miss his team's training session on Thursday ahead of their second World Cup match against Panama, the team posted on its official Twitter account.

"The Three Lions will be back on the training field shortly, as we begin our build-up for Sunday's game against Panama. Dele Alli is the only absentee from the session, as he continues his recovery from a slight thigh strain," the official Twitter account stated.

Alli is recovering from a minor thigh injury which he sustained during England's 2-1 last gasp victory against Tunisia on Monday.

© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev English Team Refuses to Taste Russian Bread After Arriving at FIFA World Cup

Meanwhile, England team sits second in Group G behind Belgium on goal difference, after the Red Devils beat Panama 3-0 in their first match. Monday's match between England and Tunisia was the most viewed TV broadcast of the year in the UK.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.