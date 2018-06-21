VIDEO of England Fans Giving Nazi Salutes at World Cup Under Probe

The Football Association (FA) have confirmed an investigation with British police into a video showing what are believed to be England fans performing Nazi salutes in the World Cup host city of Volgograd.

The FA released a statement Wednesday condemning the fans for their “disgraceful conduct.”

“We strongly condemn the actions of the people in this video. We are working with the relevant authorities, including the UK police investigations team, who are making inquiries to identify the individuals involved and take appropriate action. The disgraceful conduct of the individuals in this video does not represent the values of the majority of English football fans supporting the team in Russia,” the statement read.

British police said they were “making swift inquiries to identify those involved and will seek to take all appropriate action against them.”

Earlier this week, social media were hit by a video that appeared to show English fans shouting “sieg heil,” making Nazi salutes and singing an anti-Semitic song, which made reference to Hitler and Auschwitz, in a Volgograd bar. The footage was reportedly filmed on the same night that England played against Tunisia in the World Cup opening match.

Confirmed — two English soccer fans make Nazi salutes and sing anti-semitic songs near the site of the battle of Stalingrad (of all places) on Monday. The incident happened at the Galleriya Pub on Mira Street in Volgograd. Where England played Tunisia in the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5mnffsP8tJ — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) 20 июня 2018 г.

Ahead of the match, English fans were cautioned not to hang St George’s flags on monuments in Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, and to be respectful of the city, which was the site of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.