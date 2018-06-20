WATCH: 'Iranian Messi' Talks About His Visit to Russia For World Cup

The Iranian Reza Parastesh is often mistaken for Argentinian football star Lionel Messi due to the fact that they look practically the same. Messi's doppelganger arrived in Moscow ahead of the World Cup.

Reza Parastesh, who is often called the "Iranian Messi," has been escorted by the Russian Federal National Guard Troops Service since he arrived in Moscow, as he would inevitably draw the attention of the famous Argentinian football player's fans. Indeed, fans literally flooded the street around him, effectively blocking traffic and forcing Russian police to intervene.

© Sputnik / Reza Parastesh

© Sputnik / Reza Parastesh

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Messi's doppelganger shared his goals in attending the World Cup in Russia and spoke about fans asking him for his autograph, as well as about souvenirs that he will bring back home.