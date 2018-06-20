Russia, Uruguay Reach FIFA Knockout Stage as Uruguay Beat Saudi Arabia 1-0

The teams will face each other in Samara on June 25, but the game won't change the broader outcome of the group stage. In the second round, the Uruguayan and Russian teams from Group A will face Spain, Portugal, or Iran from Group B.

After a goal from Barcelona striker Luis Suarez in his 100th match for Uruguay, the South American team beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Rostov-on-Don, as the Saudi players failed to strike back. Thus, Russia and Uruguay have become the first two teams to have managed to secure their places in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage.

At the moment, Saudi Arabia has zero points, just like the Egyptian team, which lost 3-1 to Russia on Tuesday. Both teams have no chance to enter the knockout stage now.

READ MORE: Foreign Heads to Come to Russia If Their Teams Reach FIFA Final — Lawmaker

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi Putin Wishes Russian National Team Wins in Next FIFA World Cup Matches

Uruguay, which also beat Egypt 1-0 in their opening game of the World Cup, are now second in Group A, behind Russia due to goal difference. The match between teams Russia and Uruguay will take place on Monday, June 25.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with games being played in 11 cities across Russia.