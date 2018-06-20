Russia, Uruguay Reach FIFA Knockout Stage as Uruguay Beat Saudi Arabia 1-0

After a goal from Barcelona striker Luis Suarez in his 100th match for Uruguay, the South American team beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Rostov-on-Don, as the Saudi players failed to strike back. Thus, Russia and Uruguay have become the first two teams to have managed to secure their places in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage.
At the moment, Saudi Arabia has zero points, just like the Egyptian team, which lost 3-1 to Russia on Tuesday. Both teams have no chance to enter the knockout stage now.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with games being played in 11 cities across Russia.
