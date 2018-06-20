Putin's Reaction to Russian National Team Victory Over Egypt Revealed

Russia defeated Egypt 3-1 in their Group A match up on June 19. Cheryshev scored the team’s second goal of the match, while forward Artem Dzyuba netted the third. Russia will square off against Uruguay on June 25 in the final group stage encounter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted "quite positively" to the news of the national team's victory in the match with Egypt, his spokesman said on June 20. According to him, the president couldn't watch the match as he was returning from his working visit to Belarus, but was immediately reported about the game's result, when his plane landed in Moscow.

The Russian national team defeated the Egypt 3-1 in Group A encounter on June 19, with two goals by Cheryshev and Dzyuba, and one own goal by Egyptian Ahmed Fathi. Egypt's star striker Mohamed Salah managed to score a goal on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.