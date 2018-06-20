In Love With Russia: World Cup's First Week Through the Eyes of Foreign Fans

It’s been a week since foreign football fans have inundated Russia’s World Cup host cities – these days have already left unforgettable memories, with many saying that the championship has changed their impression of the country.

While fans have arrived in Russian cities to watch matches and enjoy the World Cup atmosphere, many have also taken a moment to explore the beautiful sights…

TWEET: “Moscow is the best! #IloveRussia Definitely one of the most beautiful cities in the world!”

Gametime! Novgorod is incredible. Steeped in Tartar history and Soviet military lore, Russians extremely friendly and excited to be hosting a venue. And the stadium on the Volga is incredible. pic.twitter.com/NPiYil9wJc — John Goodwin (@thejohngoodwin) 18 июня 2018 г.

…and openly declared their love for the host country:

I have traveled to too many places acros the globe, and I have never fell in love with a city as hard as I fell in love with Moscow. People are friendly, and the city is full of life; full of history. #FifaWorldCup2018 #FIFA #Moscow #Russia2018 #Russia — Rakan Alrowais (@RakanAlRowais) 18 июня 2018 г.

Back in USA with working cell service. Russia is BEAUTIFUL full of amazing and good hearted ppl, don’t believe the hype. I still cant believe i went to the WORLD CUP. Too blessed & surrounded by ppl of light and love to even comprehend #FifaWorldCup2018 ⚽️ — Jenny C. (@cortezjenn) 19 июня 2018 г.

Up there with one of the best days ever. Adventuring around St Petersburg, collecting our fan ID’s, attending a FIFA World Cup game to see Russia smash it on their home turf and battling through the metro back to the hotel with 64,500 people at midnight. I love Russia 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/o0F3wTFslo — Hana Brunner (@HANA_BRUNNER) 20 июня 2018 г.

Many have shared pictures and videos of them cheering in Russia, with fans having created a real carnival atmosphere in the streets…

The Colombians have arrived and are very happy singing and enjoying Red Square, Moscow. A beautiful city I must say.#WorldCupRussia2018 @TheWorldGame pic.twitter.com/NYrzKvq8tV — Craig Moore (@CraigMoore_18) 18 июня 2018 г.

Day 1 of my 1st World Cup is in the books. Thankful for the beautiful city of Moscow and it’s amazing hospitality. Russia is Already unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/rba2BqeAPn — RayBustillos(boost) (@1boostang) 17 июня 2018 г.

Surely not. It can’t be true.

It is true!

People are having a wonderful time over there in #Russia loving the #WorldCup the weather, the hospitality and welcome of the Russian people. The People vs The Political Establishment 3-0 pic.twitter.com/bRMh6XdRYu — Paul Leybourne (@PaulLeybourne) 19 июня 2018 г.

Fan Fest on train to Volgograd pic.twitter.com/sOES2iao7C — JG (@checkjg) 20 июня 2018 г.

…and even on the metro in Moscow:

What's one of THE great things about riding transit?

You don't have to take off your sombrero to ride!@SoccerInsider

Thanks for noting the marvels of the Moscow Metro@MoscowMetro

Yes, yours, truly, lived in Moscow pic.twitter.com/aqkbHixxwO — ActionCmteForTransit (@actfortransit) 20 июня 2018 г.

Underground passengers have also been thrilled by the fact that World Cup games are being broadcast live on the metro, allowing anyone to watch the games while commuting:

Amazing. Live @FIFAWorldCup games on the metro in Moscow. Imagine if we had this on the London underground!!!! pic.twitter.com/W2RZrfFy1O — Alison Bender (@alibendertv) 17 июня 2018 г.

Some fans enjoyed the World Cup vibes to the extent that they even rooted for Team Russia:

I was team Russia today and the best team won. Russians are soo amped the gees alone can get them to win this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/iPgzyleWEl — Grace (@Malerato09) 19 июня 2018 г.

What a night. Only non Russian in a very local Russian bar in a dodgy part of Moscow, but asked back by the staff and I'll go back. Loved it. If England can't win it, I want it to be ROOS-EE-YA! Wonderful! What a fantastic place! #TSworldcup pic.twitter.com/z2ZmHilC4Z — talkSPORTDrive (@talkSPORTDrive) 19 июня 2018 г.

The lion’s share of fans revealed that they didn’t expect Russians to be “so friendly” and praised their hospitality…

An English fan in Volgograd: “I don’t understand. The Russians are being TOO friendly. It’s almost worrying. I was speaking to an ultras guy with Marseille 2016 tattooed onto his leg, and all he wanted to do was hug me.” — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) 18 июня 2018 г.

#4Corners Has everyone noticed how many football fans at the World Cup are saying they didn't expect Russia to be so friendly and welcoming? It tells you that the image of Russia portrayed in Western media, like this, is absolute BS. — Robert Barwick (@RobbieBarwick) 18 июня 2018 г.

All I’ve heard from all my mates in Russia, who are all in multiple cities, is how friendly and helpful the locals have been. Security sounds top notch.



Not surprised in the slightest.#WorldCup #Russia2018 — WHEDDSTA’S WORLD CUP ⚽️🌍 (@Wheddsta) 17 июня 2018 г.

Know it's a world cup and so has to be taken with a pinch of salt (@LequishaTheHoe) but Russians have been nothing but outrageously friendly, probably the friendliest of any country I've ever been. At very least must be applauded for being superb hosts 👏👏🇷🇺 — California. (@TheSaucePot) 20 июня 2018 г.

Great game overall! Stadium was filled with Panamanians, brilliant atmosphere! Russians are so friendly embracing the fact they are hosting the WC and all buzzing. Shame media skewing perceptions to make them all look like thugs #BELPAN #WC2018 #Belgium #Panama — Karim Lahleh (@KarimboLahleh) 19 июня 2018 г.

…and dismissed the “horror stories” about Russia on mainstream media, which made many fear visiting the tournament:

Interesting listening to hear he male and female sports reporters on @5liveSport this morning, both black, commenting on how safe they feel in #Russia and how friendly the Russians are towards them. All the pre #WorldCup horror stories were pure anti-Russia propaganda. — Røbbø 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Ravenser) 20 июня 2018 г.

Just caught a few #England fans on #BBC news saying that #Russian's have been super friendly & welcoming & not to believe the anti-Russia hype!

Oh the irony — too many levels to those statements on the Beeb! #WorldCup — aka ic4 (@akaic4) 17 июня 2018 г.

despite all what I've read previously specially from the British main stream media, I felt safer in #Russia than any time I visited the #UK. #worldcup — Ghassan N. (@NaseefG) 20 июня 2018 г.

Where’s the mainstream media now which was drumming up hysteria about Worldcup in Russia being dangerous for foreigners? #Russia2018 — Usman Saifi (@saifi_usman) 19 июня 2018 г.