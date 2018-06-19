Fraudsters Steal $1.1Mln From Chinese Company After Selling World Cup Tickets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Unidentified fraudsters have stolen at least $1.1 million from one of China’s largest tour operators after signing a deal to sell FIFA World Cup tickets, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik Tuesday.

“They made a deal with the Chinese tour operator on behalf of a Moscow-based company on World Cup tickets sales. According to the deal, the fraudsters were responsible for booking [the tickets]. From February to April 2018, a large amount of money, at least $1.1 million, has been transferred from the operator’s account to the accounts of the fraudsters in Moscow,” the source said.

According to the source, a criminal investigation into the matter has been opened.

READ MORE: Japan Beats Colombia 2-1 in Teams' 1st Match at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is taking place in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15. According to FIFA, over 2.4 million tickets to the games of the tournament were sold before the start of the World Cup.