CBF Demands Explanation From FIFA Why VAR Not Used in Brazil-Switzerland Match

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is discontent with the fact that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was not used by the referee during their Sunday's World Cup match against Switzerland and has demanded an explanation from FIFA.

"The Brazilian Football Confederation on Monday sent a letter to FIFA questioning the procedures adopted for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the match between Brazil and Switzerland… CBF asks FIFA why the technology was not used during the game," the confederation said in a statement published on its official website on Monday.

The VAR system, intended to correct refereeing errors, is being used at a World Cup for the first time and has already influenced a number of goals in Russia.

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev Switzerland Hold Brazil to 1-1 Draw in Team's First Match at FIFA World Cup

Five-time champions Brazil were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don.

Brazil will play Costa Rica on Friday and Serbia on June 27 in their remaining two Group E fixtures. The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.