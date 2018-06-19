Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
World Cup 2018

Watch World Cup With Fans of All 32 Nations? Challenge Accepted by 4 Londoners

World Cup 2018 Russia News
Evgenia Filimianova
Four Londoners who are on a mission to watch a World Cup match with a fan from every nation without leaving the British capital spoke to Sputnik about their footballing adventure.

Football lovers Adam Burns, Kevin Masters, Paco Lopez and Rasmus Otto have launched Watching with the World (WWTW) project, documenting their journey with video and photography of each fan they meet.

The first game they watched was the opening match of the tournament — Russia vs Saudi Arabia.

"We enjoyed the game, 5:0, with Russian fans and we think we can do it with every nation. We have half the teams covered so far. We have struggled to get hold of Saudi Arabia fans and we are appealing to them to reach out to us," Adam Burns told Sputnik.

Thirty-two nations are represented in the World Cup championship and while it might not be an easy task to join each fan group during games, the WWTW quartet have already managed to join fans from Egypt, Iran, Portugal, Australia, Iceland, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Brazil, South Korea, Panama and Tunisia.

"We've had some amazing invitations, from the Korean Cultural Centre to an Argentinian family home in Balham, but we're appealing to Londoners of all nationalities to invite us to watch their team with them," Mr. Burns told Sputnik.

Perhaps the most difficult game to watch for England supporters Kevin Masters and Adam Burns, given they joined fans at a Tunisian restaurant in London, was the England vs Tunisia game on June 18.

"At a half-time the restaurant got an anonymous call saying that England supporters would "smash up the restaurant," which left a waitress shaken. Inside however, Tunisia and England fans were watching together happily," WWTW said on Twitter.

"London is often described as the most multicultural city in the world, but how often we actually experience it? The World Cup gives us an opportunity to get out and meet Londoners from all over the world, as for one month we will all be speaking the same language, football," Paco Lopez, originally from Girona and now living in Stoke Newington, told Sputnik.

When asked to name top three candidates to win the World Cup, the WWTW creators named the following teams:

  • Paco Lopez: Spain, Brazil or Belgium
  • Kevin Masters: Germany, France or England
  • Adam Burns: Russia, Spain or Brazil

"We want this project to take us to amazing places. We want to meet as many Londoners from different countries. We'd love to watch the World Cup final with lots of different nations together," Mr. Burns said.

Watching With the World creators with South Korea football fans
© Photo : Watching With the World
Watching With the World creators with South Korea football fans

