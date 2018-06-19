Foreign Football Fans Going on Guided Tours to Crimea - Local Lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Foreign football fans, who came to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, are traveling to Crimea by groups on guided tours, Head of the Crimean Parliament's Tourism Committee Alexey Chernyak told Sputnik Tuesday.

"Foreign football fans are choosing Crimea for excursions. I bumped into a group of Brazilians at the airport yesterday. The Swedes had been there before. Many are coming to Sochi, and because the match finished, the fans have a couple of free days and they chose to discover Crimea… As the Brazilians said yesterday, they wanted to see what on Earth was this Crimea that made the entire world go upside down," Chernyak said.

He added that tourists appreciate the high level of service and comfort in Crimea.

READ MORE: EU Extends Sanctions Against Crimea Another 12 Months

In May, Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said that football fans were welcome to visit the Black Sea peninsula.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.