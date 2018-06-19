Register
15:12 GMT +319 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
An Indian artisan works on clay model of the FIFA world cup trophy ordered by football fan clubs for decoration, ahead of the upcoming FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup, in Kolkata on June 13, 2018

FAN ID Propels India Among Top 10 Countries Buying Tickets for World Cup 2018

© AFP 2018 / Dibyangshu SARKAR
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 10

Though India is not among the countries competing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, an unprecedented number of Indians are visiting Russia this summer to witness the football extravaganza – largely thanks to the Fan ID cards being issued along with World Cup tickets by the Russian authorities, which facilitate visas on arrival.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – Travel agencies aiding Indians visiting Russia have revealed extremely positive responses from Indian football supporters, as well as those not so enthused by the sport but excited at the prospect of not having to go through the tedious visa-procurement process, which has sparked unprecedented demand for Russian tour packages.

"Buoyed by the response of visa-free entry of World Cup ticket holders, Indian tourists are flocking to Russia this summer. This year, till now, there has been a 23 percent increase in flight searches for destinations in Russia," said Cutting Edge Events, FIFA's official sales agency in India for the 2018 World Cup.

Official design of the FAN ID for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
CC BY 3.0 / Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation / Fan ID. New design
Russia's FAN ID for FIFA World Cup a Hit Among Football Lovers, Travelers
Data from the company also shows that India is among the top 10 countries in terms of number of match tickets sold.

"US tops the list with 16,642 tickets bought by fans, followed by countries like Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Germany, China, Australia and India. At the time of filing this report, 4,509 Indian fans are traveling to Russia to watch the biggest soccer tournament in the world," Mayank Khandwala, the president of Cutting Edge, said.  

READ MORE: Indian Football Federation Chief Hails FIFA as Instrument of World Peace, Unity

Khandwala says that fans are spending anywhere between $3,000 and $30,000 on their trip, and the traveling benefits announced by the Russian authorities may explain the surge in the number of people willing to spend money.

"All ticket holders need to hold a FAN ID together with a valid match ticket in order to enter the stadiums hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The FAN ID provides visa-free entry to Russia for foreign citizens who have purchased 2018 FIFA World Cup match tickets. Such fans will be able to enter and remain in the country during the period that started ten days before the first match and ends ten days after the last match," Khandwala added.

Participants of the 68th FIFA Congress observe a minute of silence in memory of delegates, who recently passed away, in Moscow, Russia June 13, 2018.
© REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin
Football Fever Sweeps Across India Ahead of FIFA World Cup
Another popular online travel agency, Yatra.com, said it is also dealing with the same trend. 

"With the FIFA World Cup 2018 around the corner, football lovers from all across the world are gearing up to watch it live in Russia. We have witnessed an increase of over 60 percent in bookings made to Russia, compared to the same period last year," said Sharat Dhall, the (B2C) COO of Yatra.com.

READ MORE: United by FIFA, Divided by Teams: Football Frenzy Grips Indian State

Another leading travel company, Cox & Kings, has designed special packages with tailor-made itineraries for Indians wishing to visit select Russian cities such as Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi, which are hosting football matches. 

Fans traveling to Russia for the FIFA World Cup include a mix of individuals and families. Interestingly, data shared by the travel search engine ixigo has revealed that 48 percent of Indians traveling during the tournament are planning to travel alone, followed by 16 percent with their families and 12 percent as couples. 

Related:

Football Fans Get Tattoos Commemorating FIFA World Cup in Russia
Switzerland Hold Brazil to 1-1 Draw in Team's First Match at FIFA World Cup
Mexico Beats FIFA 2014 Champion Germany 1-0 at FIFA World Cup in Russia
Serbia Beats Costa Rica 1-0 in Teams' First Match at FIFA World Cup in Russia
Tags:
FIFA, visa-free, fans, tickets, tourism, football, FIFA World Cup 2018, India, United States, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse