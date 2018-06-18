Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
Brazil's defender Marcelo (back) reacts over Brazil's forward Neymar after he was injured following a tackle during the quarter-final football match between Brazil and Colombia at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on July 4, 2014.

Neymar Sets New World Cup Record: Most Fouls Received in Last 20 Years

World Cup 2018 Russia News
Although the Brazilian national team failed to beat underdog Switzerland, Neymar found a way to set yet another record with the most fouls received since 1998. Netizens took to Twitter to claim that the Brazilian icon should be protected... or stopped from diving.

In Sunday's 1-1 draw with Brazil, Switzerland committed 19 fouls. The 26-year-old star striker received as many as 10 of them, more than any other player in the last 20 years since the 1998 World Cup in France, when England's Alan Shearer was fouled 11 times by Tunisia.

READ MORE: Switzerland Hold Brazil to 1-1 Draw in Team's First Match at FIFA World Cup

According to ESPN, it is also the most fouls suffered by a Brazilian player in a World Cup match since 1966, when Portugal's rough tactics led to the legendary Pele being kicked out of the tournament.

Neymar's ability often makes him a target of rough defenders. In 2014, an injury-causing tackle by Colombian defender Juan Zuniga ended the 2014 World Cup for Neymar. Without Neymar, the Brazilian team went on to get destroyed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-final, marking the worst defeat in the country's history.

Neymar's performance prompted mixed reactions on Twitter.

Many fans have sent their support to Neymar, saying the referee was partly to blame.

Some fans, however, suggested it was Neymar's "selfish" attitude that was behind the number of fouls he had received.

Others went further, contending that it was not only the Swiss team that made the striker fall down.

Tags:
striker, soccer, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Neymar, Brazil
