Bookmakers are largely backing Gareth Southgate's squad for victory with 28/1 odds of England scoring against Tunisia in the upcoming World Cup match. The fluffy oracle cat, that has correctly predicted the outcome of the Russia vs Saudi Arabia game, agrees with the bookies but warns about a potential twist in the outcome.

England's World Cup opener is mere hours away, with the team getting ready to face Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday.

The Three Lions, based and training in Russia's Repino, have called on fans and the media to keep up the "positive frame of mind." The mounting pressure ahead of the match has also affected cute oracle cat Sushi.

