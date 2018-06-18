Peruvian Fan Suspected of Stealing Tickets for Mexico-Germany World Cup Match

MOSCOW, June 18 (Sputnik) - A Peruvian fan has been detained in Moscow on suspicion of stealing tickets for the FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Germany, which was held at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, a source in the Russian police told Sputnik Monday.

"A 42-year-old Peruvian citizen was arrested on suspicion of stealing tickets for the match between Germany and Mexico. An envelope with three tickets to this match was confiscated," the source said.

Mexico stunned reigning champions Germany 1-0 in the teams' first match at the World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.