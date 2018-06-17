WATCH Russian Football Fans Surf Down Moscow’s Streets in Bathtub

A double-decker car with a bathtub strapped on top has been seen traveling through Moscow's streets during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Two passengers of the unusual vehicle stunned observers as they splashed water, jumped and waived white-blue-red scarfs, shouting “Russia!”
The Russian national team is to play their next game against Egypt on June 19, their opening match against Saudi Arabia ended with a 5-0 victory.
