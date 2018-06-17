Germany vs Mexico: World Cup 2018 Fans' Party in Berlin (VIDEO)

Fans in Berlin are preparing to cheer on their team as Germany and Mexico will play their first World Cup 2018 match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in the coming hours.

The live video from Berlin shows German fans supporting their team as Germany and Mexico are about to face each other in a World Cup group stage match.

© REUTERS / Axel Schmidt Eyes on the Prize: Germany in High Spirits Ahead of World Cup Match With Mexico

During the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, Germany thrashed Mexico 4-1 in the semi-final. Ahead of the upcoming game, the German team's midfielder Julian Draxler said that Germany had noticed some of Mexico's "weak spots" at the Confederations Cup; however, at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, everything would "start afresh."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will last till July 15, with games set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities. Germany will also play Sweden in Sochi on June 23 and South Korea in Kazan on June 27 as part of Group F. Mexico, in turn, is set to play two more Group F matches with South Korea and Sweden on June 23 and 27, respectively.

