Germany vs Mexico: World Cup 2018 Fans' Party in Berlin (VIDEO)

The live video from Berlin shows German fans supporting their team as Germany and Mexico are about to face each other in a World Cup group stage match.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will last till July 15, with games set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities. Germany will also play Sweden in Sochi on June 23 and South Korea in Kazan on June 27 as part of Group F. Mexico, in turn, is set to play two more Group F matches with South Korea and Sweden on June 23 and 27, respectively.
