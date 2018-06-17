Croatia Confident After Beating Nigeria at FIFA World Cup - Midfielder Modric

KALININGRAD (Sputnik) - Croatia is confident ahead of their next encounter against Argentina, having beaten Nigeria in their opening World Cup Group D match in Kaliningrad, team's captain Luka Modric said Saturday.

Croatia Beat Nigeria 2-0 in teams' first match at FIFA World Cup. Modric, who was named the best player of the game, scored the second goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

"Irregardless of Argentina's result earlier today it was important for us to start the tournament with victory. We won and now we're gaining confidence. We have a very difficult game ahead — against the group's favorites, Argentina. They need to win to gain points after drawing with Iceland. But, I think, we'll get the points," Modric told journalists.

Croatia will next face Argentina on Thursday, while Nigeria will take on Iceland on Friday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.