Striker Guerrero Says Peru Can Beat France at 2018 FIFA World Cup

SARANSK (Sputnik) - Peru striker Jose Paolo Guerrero said on Saturday that his team could beat France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Peru lost 1-0 to Denmark in teams' first World Cup match in Saransk on Saturday and will next face France in Yekaterinburg on Thursday.

"I'm upset because the team played great, we had many opportunities to score but, unfortunately, we couldn't do it. We hope that we will be able to recover for the match against France and reach the knockout stage after facing Australia. We expect the next game to be tough but we feel capable of beating [France]," Guerrero told journalists.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.