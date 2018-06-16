Croatia Defeat Nigeria 2-0 in Teams' First Match at FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Croatia Beat Nigeria 2-0 in teams' first match at FIFA World Cup.

The game was held at the 34,000-seater Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.

Argentina and Iceland, who were making their first ever World Cup appearance, played out a 1-1 draw in the other Group D match earlier in the day Moscow's Spartak Stadium with Argentina captain Lionel Messi failing to convert a penalty.

Croatia will next face Argentina on Thursday, while Nigeria will take on Iceland on Friday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will last till July 15, with the games set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.