'Winter is Here': Twitter Hails Iceland's Defense, Mocks Messi Over Penalty Fail

Iceland’s national team, which made headlines during the UEFA Euro 2016, impressed Twitter users with its defense, which bravely fought off star strikers Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero.
Iceland defense today…#ARGISL pic.twitter.com/JgIIc7BPo5— Boring… (@graphicalcomic) 16 июня 2018 г.
Iceland Defence right now #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/QPFAoOHoVG— JOKUNLE (@Jokunle) 16 июня 2018 г.
Internet users were especially impressed by the Icelandic footballers, since many of them have ordinary jobs beside their football careers. Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson, who is a director in his spare time, was named the man of the match after making seven saves, including saving a penalty from Lionel Messi.
The Iceland keeper is a film director #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/mIveeBN5R5— JOKUNLE (@Jokunle) 16 июня 2018 г.
In case you don't know— OfficialJustice👑 (@O_fficial_oj) 16 июня 2018 г.
The ICELAND goalkeeper that saved Messi's penalty is a Handball player and a Movie director in his spare time.Your Messi is just USELESS #ARGISL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qZAuKfYlXQ
Dude saw the script long before it was shot. Great call, perfect direction #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/2GLrN7ICfX— Olowu 'Kayode Qosim (@kayodeolowu) 16 июня 2018 г.
I think Iceland's goalkeeper swapped souls with David De gea.#WorldCup #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/UanNRgETnn— THE_EAGLE™🦅🇳🇬 (@iamthe_eagle) 16 июня 2018 г.
Winter references about the nation, which prior to the UEFA Euro 2016 was known mostly for its Viking history and cold weather, couldn’t be avoided.
#ARGISL#WorldCup— YoungSweetJones (@Thapz19) 16 июня 2018 г.
Argentina 🇦🇷
"Iceland is just a tip of the iceberg "
Iceland: pic.twitter.com/qZd0I30RsH
#ARGISL— Kaybest (@kaybest__) 16 июня 2018 г.
Iceland: Winter is here pic.twitter.com/e9jNpBRr49
Some admitted how they were wrong about Iceland, which qualified for the World Cup for the first time and is the smallest nation to achieve this feat.
The Iceland we thought was going to show up vs The Iceland that showed up. Vikings 💥 #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/bV2U5Qrca4— Alimi Ibrahim (@DONHALOGEN) 16 июня 2018 г.
What fans saw today was #ARG heavily underestimate #ISL and play loosely thinking they are invincible just because they are a big team. Football is a humble game. Be humble and play hard. Hats off #ISL you defended good. #ARGISL #ArgentinavsIceland #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oreXrWMEjD— Palsu Panda (@palsupanda) 16 июня 2018 г.
One of the most notable Argentine fans, Diego Maradona, also got roasted by Twitter users for his emotional reactions.
Maradona just received his bill from Tesco realised he would've gotten better savings at Iceland 😂🤣 #ARGISL #worldcup2018 #WorldCup #Iceland pic.twitter.com/RrqFDUL3is— Anthony Simpson (@Antsimp21068523) 16 июня 2018 г.
😂 Maradona's reaction to Messi's missed penalty #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TS2OyLgnbz— j.b.b (@hoopbeastco) 16 июня 2018 г.
Diego Maradona still a bad boy wylin at life. 💀😂😂 #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/7scUChvYNP— aikko (@ziwathegreat) 16 июня 2018 г.
Lionel Messi got the greatest roast of all times.
The Messi we see in Bacrelona— Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) 16 июня 2018 г.
Vs
The Messi we see in Argentina #WorldCup #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/Smi80H2e5o
#Messi fans right now 😢#ARGISL #Argentina #ARG #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/kYP6uUZsqh— Chennai Talkies (@Chennaiites) 16 июня 2018 г.
Messi missed penalty. Ronaldo fan-boys assemble. #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/dgv0VAvFXe— Paddy Power (@paddypower) 16 июня 2018 г.
The GOAT we planned to see today vs the GOAT we saw— mmm….groupies (@HailKayode) 16 июня 2018 г.
😂😂😂😂😂#Argentina #Worldcup #ARGISL #Messi pic.twitter.com/YvB9tJE7KW
Messi fans come and see your missing "GOAT" #WorldCup #ARGISL #Messi 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/71aFvDF0aa— K.D (@KossyChukwu) 16 июня 2018 г.
His long-time rival, Portugal’s striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a breaking hat-trick in a game against Spain, got his share after Messi’s failure.
Ronaldo watching Messi take that free kick #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/5jibE8TIY5— Johnny Robinson (@Johnnyyrobinson) 16 июня 2018 г.
Someone tell Ronaldo fans not to Embarrass themselves.— ᝣ (@ERNESTHDGAMER) 16 июня 2018 г.
This same team held him to only 2 shots in 90 mins and none of them was on target.#WorldCup #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/Q5VFKLAgBe
The Truth about #Messi vs #Ronaldo is now crystal clear. #ARGISL #Iceland #Argentina #ARGxISL #WorldCup #Russia pic.twitter.com/Vk0ICtljsI— Shah'Nkurah (@SarahMthembu2) 16 июня 2018 г.
