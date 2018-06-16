Register
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Argentina vs Iceland - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 16, 2018 Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after the match

'Winter is Here': Twitter Hails Iceland's Defense, Mocks Messi Over Penalty Fail

Twitter users have been enjoying themselves since Argentina and Iceland left the World Cup field in Moscow with a 1:1 draw. What put Messi fans into an abyss of hopelessness, gave others a Klondike of inspiration.

Iceland’s national team, which made headlines during the UEFA Euro 2016, impressed Twitter users with its defense, which bravely fought off star strikers Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero.

Internet users were especially impressed by the Icelandic footballers, since many of them have ordinary jobs beside their football careers. Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson, who is a director in his spare time, was named the man of the match after making seven saves, including saving a penalty from Lionel Messi.

Winter references about the nation, which prior to the UEFA Euro 2016 was known mostly for its Viking history and cold weather, couldn’t be avoided.

Some admitted how they were wrong about Iceland, which qualified for the World Cup for the first time and is the smallest nation to achieve this feat.

One of the most notable Argentine fans, Diego Maradona, also got roasted by Twitter users for his emotional reactions.

Lionel Messi got the greatest roast of all times.

His long-time rival, Portugal’s striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a breaking hat-trick in a game against Spain, got his share after Messi’s failure.

