15:45 GMT +316 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - Group D - Argentina v Iceland - Moscow, Russia - June 16, 2018. A supporter of Iceland cheers in Zaryadye Park

'Teams Know We Can Beat Anyone': Iceland's Sigurdsson on World Cup Bid

© REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin
On June 16, Iceland is going to make its first-ever appearance at the World Cup against Argentina; the team seems to be confident enough to perform brilliantly.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Gylfi Sigurdsson, an attacking midfielder for the Iceland national team, said that people had always been telling him that Iceland was unable to qualify for such a major football tournament as the World Cup, however, the Euro 2016 made many rethink the scale of the potential threat emanating from Iceland's football team.

"Teams are looking at the Icelandic team completely different, compared to how they did five or ten years ago. It has been changing over the last few years. Teams know we can beat anyone. Their players know that. They know we are a good team and hard to beat. It is different with the pressure, completely different in a way. Us making it to the Euros and World Cup is fantastic and everything else is kind of a bonus. We just use that and have the same approach in the World Cup as we did in the Euros," Sigurdsson noted, as quoted by the Telegraph.

The player also revealed the secret of the World Cup's smallest nation's success in his opinion.

“The core of the group has been playing together for 10-12 years, some of us since the U17s, so a lot of us are like best friends. It is a bit different from other national teams," Sigurdsson pointed out.

He went on by saying that the players of other countries' teams "are not going to have 5-6 best friends in a team because their countries are so big." "Everyone talks about the size of the country but that helps us, everyone knowing each other," the player concluded.

On June 16, Iceland will will take on two-time champions Argentina with its squad's legendary forward Lionel Messi. Iceland have been drawn in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue through July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.

Tags:
football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Iceland, Argentina
