French Blogger Hitchhikes From Paris to Moscow to Attend World Cup (PHOTOS)

"I have tears in my eyes, I'm so happy," said French blogger Capitaine Rémi who adores the French national team. He traveled from Paris to Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and support his favorite team. He told Sputnik about his unusual journey and shared his first impressions of Russia.

French blogger Captain Remi decided to hitchhike from Paris to Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup and support the French national team at their first match in Kazan.

It all started a week ago when Remi left Paris … and the first car that stopped was a Lada. "Incredible luck and a sign of fate," Remi told Sputnik.

Remy traveled 3,200 km in seven days, crossed seven countries, thanks to the drivers of passing cars, who agreed to pick up the blogger.

"I can hardly believe that I am in Moscow. I have tears in my eyes, I'm so happy. The last 48 hours were very intense, there was little time to sleep. But at last I'm here in Russia, moreover one day ahead of schedule," Remi wrote on Instagram.

He arrived on Thursday and was able to watch the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup and the first match of the championship on screens that were installed near the Luzhniki stadium, along with other fans.

He believes that Russia is a good venue for the football tournament, since "it allows the whole world to learn Russian culture."