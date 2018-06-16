Twitter Explodes After Ronaldo's Hat-Trick Secures Draw vs Spain at World Cup

Twitter Exploded after the intense match, where Portugal captain Ronaldo's spectacular play which earned his team a draw against Spain.
Ronaldo scored the opening goal after four minutes as he converted a penalty. On 25th minute Diego Costa managed to level the score, but Ronaldo scored his second just before half time. On 55th minute Costa equalized the score — just before defender Nacho hit a right-footed strike from distance to give Spain the lead. The battle was decided by Ronaldo's amazing hat-trick, which earn his team a deserved draw and made him the first player to score hat-trick at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
READ MORE: Twitter Users Vent After 2018 World Cup Opener and It's Hilarious
Most of the Twitter users were simply amazed by Ronaldo's sublime hat-trick at the end of the match.
Seriously… From the face expression to preparation & to the goal by #Cristiano, he is simply amazing! #POR #PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/M8aEYVAibR— GS7 (@GS7_89) June 15, 2018
#PORESP play this in my wedding pic.twitter.com/l0TRj7mkS7— Jeong Se Joo stan 🔥 (@ironmansenpai) June 15, 2018
Perfection. #PORESP pic.twitter.com/AB0Sutmw6A— Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) June 15, 2018
The world may have enjoyed this football game but @Cristiano has owned it! This guy is unreal… 🙌🏽 #WorldCup #PORESP— Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) June 15, 2018
INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINSSS #worldcup #PORESP pic.twitter.com/358pPTe5Zk— R 🇩🇪🇵🇹 (@kroosplay_) June 15, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Is The First Player To Score Hat-Trick Against Spain In World Cup Finals!— Saiyaara (@BeingKushSharma) June 15, 2018
BOOM!#PORESP pic.twitter.com/vkb6YrdZWw
Many people just started meming on Ronaldo's amazing game and the Spanish team's goalkeeper de Gea.
A rare picture of Cristiano Ronaldo CARRYING his team ✊ ✊ ✊ #PORESP pic.twitter.com/NZPVJWrluX— Ntuthuko Sithole (@SitholeNtuthuko) June 15, 2018
What normal people see in nightmares.— A billionaire just (@Omni_Stalker) June 15, 2018
Vs What David De Gea sees. #PORESP pic.twitter.com/QyVnQP0Yuf
How was the match?? #PORESP— #ENDSARS (@tweetghod) June 15, 2018
De Gea: pic.twitter.com/DSvxdgTHGF
How Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly silenced the Spanish side 😂😂😂#PORESP pic.twitter.com/uaNhgbVORt— Mad E'Leine 🧙♀️🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) June 15, 2018
Actual footage of Ronaldo in #PORESP game today! pic.twitter.com/bLd8efgjkM— Marta (@martaorfao27) June 15, 2018
Live scenes of Ronaldo carrying Portugal #PORESP pic.twitter.com/eDhsNBjipo— SH (@sahelhaque) June 15, 2018
WHO DID THIS? 😂 @9GAG #PORESP pic.twitter.com/fcaZIdT9ol— Yung Peppy ☀️🌸 (@hiipepper) June 15, 2018
Rare picture of Messi posing with Ronaldo #PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NSqGwhsyeS— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) June 15, 2018
#poresp— The Shutter (@TheShutter2) June 15, 2018
They say no man is an island pic.twitter.com/WLIR95C1zb
A rare picture of Cristiano Ronaldo crushing David De Gea#WorldCup #PORESP #SSFootball pic.twitter.com/LxFrvB0KlR— ✌Dudemeister✌ (@sibonise101) June 15, 2018
De Gea looking at Karius like #PORESP pic.twitter.com/MFnFTapWq9— Alimi Ibrahim (@DONHALOGEN) June 15, 2018
Some joked about the fact that earlier Spanish authorities handed 2-year suspended prison sentence and €18.8Mln tax bill penalty to Ronaldo.
Given a 2 years suspended prison sentence and €18 million fine for tax evasion by Spanish authorities.— Dipta Messi Roshan (@beingdipta) June 15, 2018
Scores hattrick Against Spain in the World Cup.
Ronaldo: Hold My Beer 🍻#PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wVoiFZpx69
Cristiano Ronaldo, today so far.— Ali (@RoyMustang786) June 15, 2018
— Given two years suspended prison sentence and fined over €18 million for tax evasion by Spanish authorities.
— Scores a hat-trick against Spain in the evening.
It's Ronaldo against #ESP 😂 #PORESP #POR
Spain: How they we demoralize Portugal?— ASIF (@AS_IFyouKnowMe) June 15, 2018
Spain: Cristiano ❤ Jail 😈Fine😈
Portugal: How do we reply back
Ronaldo: Hat trick#POR#PORESP pic.twitter.com/wANGkDGSaM
But most people just enjoyed a spectacular game.
This match was #PORESP pic.twitter.com/McTD7Pk5Wl— Proxcey (@Proxcey) June 15, 2018
Finally the World Cup has started #PORESP— sujan sharma (@sujansparkle) June 15, 2018
Best game so far! #PORESP— Catarina (@CatyS222) June 15, 2018
#PORESP— Abidu Rahman (@AbiduRahman) June 15, 2018
Oh boi speechless
After today's…I am officially watching soccer and so should you.. That game was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. #PORESP #WorldCup #PortugalVsSpain Worldcup has officially began😁⚽🔥🔥🔥— ✘Cryptic (@ALSkosana) June 15, 2018
#PORxESP what a match! #POR were outplayed by #ESP for most of the match… but it was DAT MAN AGAIN.. #CR7..51st hatrick.. insane free kick.. helping #POR draw this match.. G.O.A.T..!!!! #ESPvsPOR #PORESP— AwSumAgro (@AwSumAgro) June 15, 2018
The match took place at the 44,000-seater Fisht Stadium in Sochi just a day after the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Moscow, which will continue until July 15 across 11 Russian cities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)