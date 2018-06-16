Twitter Explodes After Ronaldo's Hat-Trick Secures Draw vs Spain at World Cup

Twitter is on fire as Portugal team captain Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick helped Portugal to earn 3-3 draw with Spain in teams' first match at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Twitter Exploded after the intense match, where Portugal captain Ronaldo's spectacular play which earned his team a draw against Spain.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal after four minutes as he converted a penalty. On 25th minute Diego Costa managed to level the score, but Ronaldo scored his second just before half time. On 55th minute Costa equalized the score — just before defender Nacho hit a right-footed strike from distance to give Spain the lead. The battle was decided by Ronaldo's amazing hat-trick, which earn his team a deserved draw and made him the first player to score hat-trick at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Most of the Twitter users were simply amazed by Ronaldo's sublime hat-trick at the end of the match.

#PORESP play this in my wedding pic.twitter.com/l0TRj7mkS7 — Jeong Se Joo stan 🔥 (@ironmansenpai) June 15, 2018

The world may have enjoyed this football game but @Cristiano has owned it! This guy is unreal… 🙌🏽 #WorldCup #PORESP — Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) June 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo Is The First Player To Score Hat-Trick Against Spain In World Cup Finals!



BOOM!#PORESP pic.twitter.com/vkb6YrdZWw — Saiyaara (@BeingKushSharma) June 15, 2018

​Many people just started meming on Ronaldo's amazing game and the Spanish team's goalkeeper de Gea.

A rare picture of Cristiano Ronaldo CARRYING his team ✊ ✊ ✊ #PORESP pic.twitter.com/NZPVJWrluX — Ntuthuko Sithole (@SitholeNtuthuko) June 15, 2018

What normal people see in nightmares.



Vs What David De Gea sees. #PORESP pic.twitter.com/QyVnQP0Yuf — A billionaire just (@Omni_Stalker) June 15, 2018

How Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly silenced the Spanish side 😂😂😂#PORESP pic.twitter.com/uaNhgbVORt — Mad E'Leine 🧙‍♀️🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) June 15, 2018

#poresp



They say no man is an island pic.twitter.com/WLIR95C1zb — The Shutter (@TheShutter2) June 15, 2018

De Gea looking at Karius like #PORESP pic.twitter.com/MFnFTapWq9 — Alimi Ibrahim (@DONHALOGEN) June 15, 2018

​​​Some joked about the fact that earlier Spanish authorities handed 2-year suspended prison sentence and €18.8Mln tax bill penalty to Ronaldo.

Given a 2 years suspended prison sentence and €18 million fine for tax evasion by Spanish authorities.



Scores hattrick Against Spain in the World Cup.

Ronaldo: Hold My Beer 🍻#PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wVoiFZpx69 — Dipta Messi Roshan (@beingdipta) June 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo, today so far.



— Given two years suspended prison sentence and fined over €18 million for tax evasion by Spanish authorities.



— Scores a hat-trick against Spain in the evening.



It's Ronaldo against #ESP 😂 #PORESP #POR — Ali (@RoyMustang786) June 15, 2018

Spain: How they we demoralize Portugal?

Spain: Cristiano ❤ Jail 😈Fine😈

Portugal: How do we reply back

Ronaldo: Hat trick#POR#PORESP pic.twitter.com/wANGkDGSaM — ASIF (@AS_IFyouKnowMe) June 15, 2018

​​But most people just enjoyed a spectacular game.

Finally the World Cup has started #PORESP — sujan sharma (@sujansparkle) June 15, 2018

#PORESP

Oh boi speechless — Abidu Rahman (@AbiduRahman) June 15, 2018

After today's…I am officially watching soccer and so should you.. That game was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. #PORESP #WorldCup #PortugalVsSpain Worldcup has officially began😁⚽🔥🔥🔥 — ✘Cryptic (@ALSkosana) June 15, 2018

​The match took place at the 44,000-seater Fisht Stadium in Sochi just a day after the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Moscow, which will continue until July 15 across 11 Russian cities.