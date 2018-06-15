Only Nigerian Lead Player Can Date Russian Women at World Cup - Coach

Having previously announced a ban for his footballers from having sex with the Russian fair sex, Nigerian coach Gernot Rorh rushed to further specify his words.

Among Nigerian footballers, solely the team’s lead player John Obi Mikel is allowed to date Russian women, according to Gernot Rorh, the Nigerian team’s coach. Mikel had earlier made public his relationship with a girl from Russia.

“We are partaking in a major tournament, so discipline is our team’s top priority. Only the lead player can date a Russian girl, since his has been living with his Russian better half. Only after matches do we allow our players to meet with their families,” Rorh notably told journalists.

READ MORE: Sexy WAG Campaigns for Russian Women Not Having Sex With Foreigners at World Cup

Rorh continued to express his certainty that there would be no discriminatory attitude to the Nigerian team.

“I’m saying that because even now I feel the sentiments around here. Everybody is very hospitable. On top of that, we have a player of Russian descent Brian Idowu, our Ahmed Musa is highly appreciated in Russia, and finally our lead player is dating a Russian girl,” Rorh stated.

“I am sure we’ll get a huge backing at this championship,” he rounded off.

READ MORE: Nigerian Footballers Banned From Having Sex With Russian Women at 2018 World Cup

The Nigerian team is scheduled to make its first appearance at World Cup 2018 on June 16 in a match with Croatia. The game is due to be played in Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost city at 10 p.m. Moscow time.

Earlier, he had warned his footballers against having affairs with Russian women during the World Cup 2018. He then made an exclusion for footballers’ families who would be allowed to see the players after games, unlike other visitors, strictly forbidden from that.