England Football Team on the End of a Flood of Online Memes

England’s Football team has long suffered from a poor reputation internationally, but some social media users have taken their mockery to a new level at the players’ expense.

In recent days a torrent of memes has appeared on Twitter, with football fans mocking the prospects of their football team at the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia. English football has suffered from a poor reputation for years, with the country stomaching a string of embarrassing losses to minor rivals and often being criticized for the way in which the team is managed. The team has even come to expect derision from its own supporters who have tried to cheerfully embrace their team's reputation for consistent failure.

As our Lions settle down for a month away in Russia… #EnglandSquad #barnsleyis pic.twitter.com/GSBrl4V8Mb — Simon Atkinson (@SiAtko) June 12, 2018

Nick Pope making the sign of the Illuminati in the official #EnglandSquad #WorldCup team photo. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/zlkmlPmlMj — Mervyn Coey (@CoeyMervyn) June 12, 2018

​Those trolling the players online reportedly extended to the pilot of the aircraft flying the team to the competition being hosted in Moscow and several other Russian cities, saying they would wait on the runway as they "won't be long."

Truly honoured to fly the #EnglandSquad to #Russia for the #worldcup.. I’m gonna hang about on the runway,they won’t be long 👨‍✈️🤡 pic.twitter.com/8imQobs5wJ — Andrew stimpson (@ajstimpy77) June 12, 2018

A particularly brutal meme making the rounds on social media refers to a fictional visit by players to a Russian orphanage, with the children remarking on the "despair" in the eyes of the players.

The England Football team visited an orphanage in Russia today! "It's heartbreaking to see their little faces with no hope" said Vladimir, aged 6.#EnglandSquad pic.twitter.com/tbutdeGFpZ — Mark Robinson (@robboma24) June 12, 2018