Salah Left on Bench in Uruguay Match to Ensure He Plays Against Russia - Coach

On Thursday, Cuper said that Salah, who had injured his shoulder in the Champions League final on May 26, was almost certain to play against Uruguay if nothing unexpected happened.
"When there are doubts left that something can happen to him on the pitch, that something could lead to an injury, we don't let him play. Today we decided not to field him so that we can be guaranteed he will play in the match against the Russian national team," Cuper told journalists.
"He sent me a message, but I never told him it was 'OK'."— MG (@IVIartin_) 15 июня 2018 г.
Mohamed Salah indicates he has not forgiven Jose Gimènez following #WorldCup late minute goal pic.twitter.com/rRncNHJuNK
Egypt will play Russia in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
