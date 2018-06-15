Register
17:11 GMT +315 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Moscow. June 14, 2018

UK Never Planned to Boycott Word Cup as Event 'Belongs to Fans Not Putin' - FM

World Cup 2018 Russia News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has no disputes with the Russian people and has never intended to boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup, since the event "does not belong to the Kremlin" but to football fans everywhere in the world, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson wrote in his article for The Sun newspaper.

"There was never the slightest chance that England would boycott the Russian World Cup, and for a very good reason. It would have been unfair on the team… It would have been unfair on the fans — who simply want to enjoy the sport without the intrusion of politics," the article read.

He stressed that there was "nothing but friendship and admiration" between the Britons and Russians, which allowed them to work together "irrespective of politics" on sensible precautions ahead of and during the World Cup. The politician cited cooperation between the countries’ police forces and the fact that the UK Consulate in St. Petersburg was allowed to stay open until after the World Cup, despite Russia’s previous order to close the mission.

"We in this country have no quarrel with Russia or the Russian people. And for the Russian people, this World Cup is, of course, a moment of terrific pride and excitement. Our dispute is solely with the current administration of the Kremlin," Jonson argued, citing a string of "accusations" against Moscow.

He concluded by stressing that, though "Putin's Russia" had won the right to host the World Cup, the event "does not belong to the Kremlin," but to football fans everywhere in the world.

READ MORE: Almost 70% of Germans Against Political Boycott of World Cup in Russia — Poll

Inna Zhirkova. File photo
Sexy WAG Campaigns for Russian Women Not Having Sex With Foreigners at World Cup
He also expressed hope that the Russian authorities would deliver on their promise of a safe World Cup, pointing out that their prestige was at stake.

In March, the United Kingdom accused Russia of being involved in the attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the A234 nerve agent in the UK city of Salisbury. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless. Over 150 Russian diplomats have since been expelled from Western countries as a sign of solidarity with London. UK Prime Minister Theresa May also said that neither UK ministers nor members of the royal family would attend this year's World Cup.

READ MORE: Victory in World Cup Opening Match to Be 'Basis for Future Success' — Official

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue through July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.

Tags:
football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom, Russia
