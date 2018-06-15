Register
17:12 GMT +315 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Saudi football fans cheer for their national team during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match against Russia at a fan tent in the capital Riyadh on June 14, 2018

Saudi Football Team Faces Reprimands After World Cup Defeat

© AFP 2018 / Fayez Nureldine
World Cup 2018 Russia News
214

Following the inaugural game of the world football championship in Russia, a top Saudi sports official revealed what awaits his country’s team after their spectacular defeat.

Commenting on the Saudi Arabian team’s recent loss during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabian Minister of Sports Turki al-Sheikh said he accepts full responsibility for the footballers’ less-than-stellar performance.

The minister lamented that despite all the money and effort invested in the team, the Saudi footballers displayed but a fraction of their abilities during the June 14 game.

READ MORE: Victory in World Cup Opening Match to Be 'Basis for Future Success' — Official

"We did everything we could for the team’s players: we have covered their expenses for three years, we hired the best coaching team and a world-class coach… This is the reality that we must accept, these are their abilities and capabilities," al-Sheikh said on his Twitter account.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Moscow. June 14, 2018.
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
Putin at World Cup Opening Ceremony: Football Unites All World in One Team
The minister also added that the team’s forward Mohammad al-Sahlawi, defender Osama Hawsawi and goalkeeper Abdullah al-Mayouf will be reprimanded.

According to al-Sheikh, the kingdom should start training thousands of Saudi boys between the ages of 12 and 16 in order to eventually form a powerful national football team.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 with a match between the Russian and Saudi teams, which the former won 5-0.

