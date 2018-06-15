Star Striker Salah Not Among Egypt Starters for Uruguay Clash at FIFA World Cup

On Thursday, Cuper said that Salah was almost certain to play against Uruguay, after swiftly recovering from the shoulder injury he picked up in late May.
The match will kick off in Yekaterinburg at 15:00 Moscow time (12:00 GMT) later on Friday.
READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 'Best Thing' That Can Happen to Player — Ibrahimovic
🇪🇬 Happy birthday, Liverpool's Egyptian phenomenon Mohamed Salah! 🎉🎉🎉#UCL pic.twitter.com/jKUvRnaUYp— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 15, 2018
Egypt's starting XI:
Goalkeeper: Mohamed Elshenawy;
Defenders: Ahmed Fathy, Aly Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelshafy;
Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Amr Warda, Abdallah Elsaid, Mahmoud Trezeguet;
Forward: Marwan Mohsen.
Good luck to @MoSalah as his #EGY side start their #WorldCup campaign this afternoon. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/KZq1Mp7CRm— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 15, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)