Star Striker Salah Not Among Egypt Starters for Uruguay Clash at FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Egypt star striker Mohamed Salah was not named in head coach Hector Cuper's starting eleven for the team's first match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay, the team announced via Twitter Friday.

On Thursday, Cuper said that Salah was almost certain to play against Uruguay, after swiftly recovering from the shoulder injury he picked up in late May.

The match will kick off in Yekaterinburg at 15:00 Moscow time (12:00 GMT) later on Friday.

​Egypt's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Mohamed Elshenawy;

Defenders: Ahmed Fathy, Aly Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelshafy;

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Amr Warda, Abdallah Elsaid, Mahmoud Trezeguet;

Forward: Marwan Mohsen.