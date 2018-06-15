‘Unbelievable’ Day: FIFA World Cup 2018 Kicks Off in Moscow

Millions of fans from around the world witnessed an unforgettable 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. The organizers put on a spectacular show, similar to the Sochi 2014 Olympics, and Russia’s football team did not disappoint as they thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the tournament.

On the Way to the Stadium

Upon exiting the Sportivnaya station on the Moscow metro, one immediately starts to feel that the city for the next four weeks has truly become a capital of international football. Despite the fact that Russia and Saudi Arabia played in the World Cup opener, flags of countries around the world were on display around the Russian capital.

Thousands of Mexicans wearing sombreros, Argentinians wearing their trademark blue and white striped shirts, with Brazil fans donning their national team colors. There were also numerous Colombia and Peru fans in attendance singing their national songs.

On the way to the stadium, fans from all nations were not afraid to wear their colors. Sputnik interviewed a supporter from Argentina, who was more than happy to openly support his country.

Jose, from Argentina, says he will support his country throughout the group stage: which will see them play in Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile Omar, a Saudi national who arrived in Moscow just for one game, said the city was "unbelievable," modern and comfortable. He said that he was certain that his team would not lose against Russia and that a draw would be a satisfactory result for both sides.

Many Russians would have agreed to a draw before the game. Supporters of the team who failed to win in seven games prior to the World Cup’s opening match were careful in their expectations.

On June 14, Russia was united behind its national team. If a curious visitor to Russia read the names of cities inscribed on the flags of Russian fans – one could easily decipher the various cities from which Russian fans had traveled.

The atmosphere before kick-off was joyful. Despite the various language and cultural barriers, the public were united with a mutual love – the love of football.

'Greatest Show on Earth'

Learning from UEFA’s successful experience during the Champions League, FIFA decided to follow a similar set-up with a truncated opening ceremony. Billed as "the greatest show on earth," the show, developed by Felix Mikhailov and co-directed by Ilya Averbukh, focused on musical performances.

Robbie Williams got proceedings underway with his smash hit "Let me entertain you," which was widely appreciated by the crowd.

The pop legend was later joined on stage by Russian opera soprano Aida Garifullina for a duet of "Angels," while dancers spelled out the word "Welcome" on the pitch.

"Welcome" also happened to be the main point of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address.

"We have been preparing to host this grand event responsibly and have done our best so that fans, athletes and experts can immerse themselves in the atmosphere and magnificent football festival and, of course, enjoy their stay in Russia — open, hospitable, and friendly," the Russian president said addressing the crowd.

The ceremony, which featured 800 participants and classical music performances by Grammy winners conductor Yuri Bashmet and pianist Daniil Trifonov, was dynamic and immediately followed by the game with Brazil football legend Ronaldo and the tournament mascot Zabivaka making a symbolic first kick with the exact same ball which was sent to outer space with International Space Station crew in March and returned to Earth in early June.

Spectacular Victory

After the stadium sang the national anthem of Russia, its team immediately began to attack the Saudi goalkeeper. The Russian team, ushered forward by the crowd, soon managed to put the ball into the net following a header by Iury Gazinsky from Krasnodar FC, who scored the first goal of the tournament just 12 minutes into a game.

However, ten minutes later the happiness of the crowd changed to sorrow as Russia lost a prominent member of their squad to a hamstring injury, CSKA’s Alan Dzagoev, who was replaced by Denis Cheryshev.

The first half was more about the nerve of the game than the beauty of the sports, which naturally led to Gazinsky’s goal being the only on-target attempt until the 43rd minute when Cheryshev received a pass from Roman Zobnin, Spartak Moscow FC, lifted the ball over two Saudi defenders who threw themselves on the ground to block the shot and doubled Russia’s advantage.

In the second half, despite Saudi attempt to return into the game, the Russian team managed to score three more goals. Artem Dzyuba, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Arsenal Tula FC, made it 3-0 with another headed goal in the 72nd minute. In the 92nd minute Cheryshev scored his second goal of the night and probably the most beautiful of them all as he sent the ball high past Saudi keeper Al-Mayouf with the outside of his foot while Alexander Golovin, a CSKA midfielder, capped the scoring with a free kick in the 95th minute.

"Today, we proved by deed that we want to be worthy hosts of this World Cup. I'm grateful to the guys, they fulfilled everything we planned," Russian national team manager Stanislav Cherchesov said after the game.

The Russian team, heavily criticized in the weeks before the tournament, managed to surprise football fans inside the country and around the world with unbelievable performance, kicking off the tournament in a spectacular fashion.